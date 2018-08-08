BankFinancial Co. (BFIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This is a positive change from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

BankFinancial has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. BankFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankFinancial to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

BankFinancial opened at $16.10 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $18.62.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider William J. Jr. Deutsch sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $162,970.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $295,495.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,480. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

