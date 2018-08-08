BankFinancial (BFIN) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BankFinancial earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.0251030018919 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:BFIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.03. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. equities research analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on BFIN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP James J. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of BankFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Morgan Gasior sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $603,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,117.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,422 shares of company stock worth $1,162,480. 15.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

