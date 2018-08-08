Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 3,138 Shares of Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $164,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $5,060,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,999.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft opened at $108.88 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com . Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.18.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.