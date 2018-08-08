Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Receives $37.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

BPRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank Of Princeton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

BPRN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,494. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.74 million and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

