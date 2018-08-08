Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.48 Million Position in 51job, Inc. (JOBS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,407 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of 51job worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $75.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $114.63.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

