Bank of Montreal Can Buys Shares of 40,645 Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $100.44 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

