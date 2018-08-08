Bank of Montreal Can Buys 11,800 Shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,229,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,147 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 2,269.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,164,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,834 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,267,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,404,000 after purchasing an additional 479,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAI shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America opened at $12.49 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Retail Properties of America Inc has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.92 million. analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

