Bank of Montreal (BMO) Shares Sold by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,646.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,276,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,226,000 after buying an additional 6,166,961 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,480,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,701,000 after buying an additional 1,016,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,250,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,153,000 after buying an additional 986,434 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $938,473,000 after buying an additional 831,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,449,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,768,000 after buying an additional 475,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Bank of Montreal opened at $78.73 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.747 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

