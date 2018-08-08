Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Increased by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,669 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Bank of America by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,610,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America opened at $31.51 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $322.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Vining Sparks began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

