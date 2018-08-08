Bank of America Corp (BAC) Holdings Reduced by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.2% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America opened at $31.51 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Vetr cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.17 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Vining Sparks started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

