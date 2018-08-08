Baker Hughes A GE Co (BHGE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Baker Hughes A GE has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Baker Hughes A GE to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

BHGE stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Baker Hughes A GE has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes A GE had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthias L. Heilmann sold 12,000 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt Camilleri sold 2,513 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHGE. Bank of America cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

