Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 2,965.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 37.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of Badger Meter opened at $51.55 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $1,048,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,036.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,980 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

