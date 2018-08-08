B. Riley Weighs in on CUI Global Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CUI)

CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for CUI Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CUI Global’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUI. ValuEngine raised CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CUI Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of CUI opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. CUI Global has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUI. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in CUI Global during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CUI Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CUI Global during the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CUI Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,650 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

