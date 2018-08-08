B. Riley Comments on Cable One Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cable One in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the company will earn $7.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.75. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $840.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q3 2018 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $8.20 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $30.86 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $34.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $38.97 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $43.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $48.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CABO. ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $791.80.

Shares of Cable One opened at $746.04 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cable One has a 1 year low of $597.40 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 4,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.60, for a total transaction of $2,859,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,310,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

