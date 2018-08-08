B. Riley Boosts Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Price Target to $25.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Allena Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.59, hitting $10.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,281,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

