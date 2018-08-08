B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for AFLAC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AFLAC’s FY2019 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of AFLAC opened at $46.70 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . AFLAC has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after buying an additional 26,264,017 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after buying an additional 5,215,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AFLAC by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after buying an additional 3,103,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in AFLAC by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after buying an additional 3,196,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,887,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,653,000 after buying an additional 2,947,089 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

