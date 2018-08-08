Axovant Sciences (AXON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,418. The company has a market cap of $225.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.15. Axovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Get Axovant Sciences alerts:

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Axovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Axovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

In other Axovant Sciences news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 14,285,714 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $24,999,999.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,249,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders in the United States and Europe. Its lead product candidate, intepirdine, a selective 5-HT6 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; in Phase IIb clinical trial for treating dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in Phase II clinical trial for treating cait and balance in Alzheimer's disease, DLB, and Parkinson's disease dementia.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.