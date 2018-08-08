Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 17,216.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 115,864 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $171,000. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $435,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $31,807.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,911.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex opened at $70.40 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

