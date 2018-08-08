Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison opened at $112.29 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a 52 week low of $91.75 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

