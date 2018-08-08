Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Position Raised by Barings LLC

Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 59.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 98,663 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 190.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 139,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVY. Loop Capital set a $111.00 target price on Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

