AutoNation (AN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News headlines about AutoNation (NYSE:AN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AutoNation earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.6728536122482 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of AN stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 42,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $2,027,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,272.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 33,006 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $1,629,176.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,100,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.