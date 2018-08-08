Autohome (ATHM) Announces Earnings Results

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.62 million. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

ATHM traded down $8.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.12. 2,039,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 2.07. Autohome has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.16.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.