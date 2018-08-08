Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,661 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Autodesk worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.8% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 48,475 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $2,890,471. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk opened at $132.05 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 290.22 and a beta of 1.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The software company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.49 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.