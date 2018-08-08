AurumCoin (AU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23,753.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 52.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded 55.3% lower against the US dollar. AurumCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $23,753.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.41 or 0.00274950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00349319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00190477 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.46 or 0.08090735 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 297,987 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AurumCoin is www.aurumcoin.com

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

