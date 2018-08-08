Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) was upgraded by Mizuho to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We do not see quarterly earnings as the most meaningful indicator of value for early stage biotechs. Importantly, XLMTM patients treated so far with AT-132 continue to show significant improvements in neuromuscular and respiratory function. Promising biopsy data was also presented. We are increasingly positive on the AT-132 program. and raise PT from $38 to $45.””

BOLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 price target on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of Audentes Therapeutics opened at $34.25 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Audentes Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $46.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.07). sell-side analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 71,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $2,809,948.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,599 shares in the company, valued at $775,140.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $774,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,600 shares in the company, valued at $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $6,960,349. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,478,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 44.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 601,906 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 524.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 459,617 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,308,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,321,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

