AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 416.0% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

