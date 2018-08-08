AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 385.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 882,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $4,422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,143,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,247,000 after buying an additional 282,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,591,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,757,000 after buying an additional 242,031 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T opened at $32.11 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

