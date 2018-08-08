ATS Automation Tooling Systems (ATA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 15th. Analysts expect ATS Automation Tooling Systems to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.06. ATS Automation Tooling Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of C$298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.75 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems opened at C$19.70 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$11.99 and a twelve month high of C$21.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, insider Thomas Wildt sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.13, for a total value of C$207,339.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. It is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. The company's products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS850 clean room conveyor for applications requiring reliability, cleanliness, and non-contact queuing; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; and LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations.

