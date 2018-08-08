Atlantica Yield (AY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.85 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 10.12%.

AY opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.97.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Atlantica Yield in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Yield currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

