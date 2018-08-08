Athersys (ATHX) Issues Earnings Results

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 119.58% and a negative net margin of 1,112.74%.

Shares of ATHX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. 11,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,060. The company has a market cap of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.75. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,756.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,420 shares of company stock valued at $130,984. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

