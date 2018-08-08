Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 316.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.30 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Astec Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

