Assurant (AIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.35, RTT News reports. Assurant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Shares of Assurant traded up $1.56, hitting $108.02, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,699. Assurant has a 1-year low of $84.34 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 56.28%.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Assurant to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Pagano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $238,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,331.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation, valuation and title, and other property risk management services.

