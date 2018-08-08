Assetmark Inc. Purchases 987 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Mercadolibre by 1,946.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its position in Mercadolibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 249,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,898,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC grew its position in Mercadolibre by 55.2% during the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercadolibre by 25.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Mercadolibre opened at $347.42 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 2.04. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $417.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.93.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,774.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 34,726 shares of company stock worth $10,451,306 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.