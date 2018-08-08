Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,759 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BP by 2,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $44.13 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. BP plc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

