Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,561 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 26.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $208,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 606.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $188.31 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $239.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $203.77 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

