Assetmark Inc. Has $3.90 Million Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 122.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Paypal by 160.6% during the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Paypal by 334.0% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 40.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,913,204.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 16,778 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,304,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,510 shares of company stock worth $14,083,194. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of Paypal opened at $85.77 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.