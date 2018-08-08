Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (SLYV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,605,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 850,294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 158,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,138,000.

SLYV opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.46 and a fifty-two week high of $69.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

