Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $306.89 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,417,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $306,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Shares of Verizon Communications opened at $52.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.62%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

