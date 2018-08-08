Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN opened at $99.22 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

