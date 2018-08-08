ASGN (ASGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ASGN from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.86.

ASGN opened at $92.75 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. ASGN has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $1,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,635.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $169,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,028 shares of company stock worth $2,738,330 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $2,376,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $5,637,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

