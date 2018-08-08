Ascential (ASCL) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report published on Thursday.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Ascential to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 425 ($5.58) to GBX 460 ($6.04) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.19) to GBX 445 ($5.85) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ascential to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 455 ($5.98).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 408 ($5.36) on Thursday. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 303.70 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 421 ($5.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter bought 41,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £177,782.64 ($233,586.44).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides events and advisory services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes exhibitions, congresses, and festivals. Its Information Services segment provides intelligence, analysis, and forecasting tools; live events and awards; and subscription content, such as real-time online resources, as well as advisory services to the various industries, including fashion, retail, property, construction, and politics, as well as for media platforms.

