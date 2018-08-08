Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ascent Capital Group, Inc. is a holding company and its assets primarily consist of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc. The Company provides security alarm monitoring and related services to residential and business subscribers throughout the United States and parts of Canada. Monitronics monitors signals arising from burglaries, fires and other events through security systems at subscribers’ premises. Ascent Capital Group, Inc., formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation, is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:ASCMA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 14,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,577. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 80.92% and a negative net margin of 59.27%. sell-side analysts forecast that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will post -9.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASCMA. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

