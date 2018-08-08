Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Leerink Swann reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,365. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,089.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.