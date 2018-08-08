Artesian Resources Co. Class A (ARTNA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artesian Resources Co. Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A traded up $0.72, hitting $36.25, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 11,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artesian Resources Co. Class A has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 15.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 1.8% in the first quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 208,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. Class A by 24.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

