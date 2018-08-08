Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.6399935006459 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $14.54 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%. analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. S&P Equity Research reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $13.76 to $11.68 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,718.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.