ArQule, Inc. Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArQule in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ARQL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Shares of ARQL opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ArQule has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $5,179,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paolo Pucci bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,474.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,257 shares of company stock valued at $171,425 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the first quarter worth $100,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter worth $109,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArQule in the first quarter worth $225,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

