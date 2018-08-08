ArQule (ARQL) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ArQule earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.1924132209213 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARQL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ArQule from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

ArQule opened at $5.43 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $590.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.85. ArQule has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paolo Pucci acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,474.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 57,257 shares of company stock valued at $171,425 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

