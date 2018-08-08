Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.00 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%.

Armstrong Flooring stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.59. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Armstrong Flooring currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

