Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Director Purchases $400,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Director Patrick Cs Lo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Arlo Technologies traded up $0.60, reaching $20.55, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,934. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

