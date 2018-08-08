Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO) Director Purchases $400,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Director Patrick Cs Lo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Arlo Technologies traded up $0.60, reaching $20.55, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,934. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $22.45.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
