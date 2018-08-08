Arista Networks (ANET) versus Lantronix (LTRX) Head to Head Analysis

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 28.07% 28.69% 19.66% Lantronix -0.28% 4.78% 3.28%

This table compares Arista Networks and Lantronix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.65 billion 11.64 $423.20 million $4.65 55.38 Lantronix $44.73 million 1.40 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Lantronix.

Risk and Volatility

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Arista Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Arista Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Lantronix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arista Networks and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 1 13 17 0 2.52 Lantronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks currently has a consensus price target of $272.27, suggesting a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than Lantronix.

Summary

Arista Networks beats Lantronix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products. It also provides post contract customer support services, such as technical support, hardware repair and parts replacement beyond standard warranty, bug fix, patch, and upgrade services. The company serves a range of industries comprising Internet companies, service providers, financial services organizations, government agencies, media and entertainment companies, and others. It markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturer partners, as well as through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Arastra, Inc. and changed its name to Arista Networks, Inc. in October 2008. Arista Networks, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

